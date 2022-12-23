A church as received a grant of £2,000 to set up a "warm hub" this winter.

The United Parish of The Trinity received a £2,000 cost of living grant from Asda Foundation to help them set up a “warm hub” in the St John’s Church hall, inside St John’s Church, Spitalgate in Grantham.

The warm hub, run by Father Clay Roundtree and his team of volunteers, will welcome people from the local community who may be struggling with heating bills or isolation.

The Asda Foundation presents £2,000 to St John's Church, Spitalgate. (61451839)

Anyone coming along to St John’s will be able to get hot drinks, complete fun activities and all in a warm environment.

St John's recently reopened ahead of Christmas after it was closed for two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fr Clay said, “This money awarded from the Asda Foundation will be used to pay for the energy costs and hot drinks.

"We understand that many people may be feeling the pinch this winter and we are keen to help by giving them somewhere warm and welcoming to access, and we are really grateful to the Asda Foundation for this generous grant."

Ian Firth, the community champion at Asda in Grantham said, “This winter, Asda Foundation prioritised groups that help others who may be struggling with the cost-of-living rises, particularly energy costs.

"Warm hubs are a great asset to the town, allowing residents to save on their own energy bills while they visit the hubs. Not only that, they offer a wonderful opportunity to break social isolation”.

The warm hub at St John's hall will launch on Tuesday January 3 and will open each Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 12pm.

On Fridays, they will be offering a soup and roll light lunch at noon. They are also looking to start a weekly toddler group in the near future.

Please contact Fr Clay at St John’s Spitalgate if you would like to be part of the volunteer team. All are welcome.