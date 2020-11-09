A village church has received a £25,000 boost to help it replace the lead stolen from its roof last year.

St James’s Church in Skillington is among 162 organisations receiving a lifeline grant from the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Lead was stolen from a number of churches roofs last year. Churches in Sproxton, Stoke Rochford and North Witham, as well as Skillington and numerous others in the Grantham and Melton areas were targeted.

Work is continuing on St James's Church in Skillington with the help of a £25,000 government grant to replace lead stolen from its roofs. (43046592)

Graham Page, secretary to St James’s Parish Church Council, said: “This grant will enable us to replace the stolen lead on the south side roofs of the church. Skillington’s residents have helped enormously with our fund-raising, but a small village like ours needs extra help to carry out major projects like this one. We are most grateful for the support from Historic England and the DCMS."

The stolen lead will be replaced with terne-coated stainless steel. Work has already begun on the south aisle and Lady Chapel, and it is hoped to finish before Christmas. Fund-raising for replacement of the northern aisle roofing still continues.

Lifeline grants from the latest round of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund will protect a further 162 heritage sites to ensure that jobs and access to arts, culture and heritage in local communities are protected in the months ahead, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Historic sites including St James’s Church, Skillington will receive help to meet ongoing costs and support to restart activity when it is possible to do so safely.

More than £9 million has been allocated by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which builds on £103 million awarded to more significant historic places last month. Grants between between £10,000 and £1 million have been awarded to stabilise 77 organisations.

In addition, £5 million will go to construction and maintenance projects that have been paused due to the pandemic.

Historic England has allocated £3,971,513 in awards from the Heritage Stimulus Fund, part of a £120 million capital investment from the Culture Recovery Fund, to restart construction and maintenance projects facing delays or increased costs as a result of the pandemic and save specialist livelihoods in the sector.