A church recital will raise money for a residential trip.

St Wulfram’s Church boys and girls choir will be holding the recital tomorrow (Saturday).

The recital will be fundraising towards the choristers residency in St David’s, South Wales, this summer.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

A spokesperson from the church said: “The residency will be a great inclusive opportunity for all our choristers to enjoy, giving them the chance to celebrate the ongoing commitment to the choir and choral music as they sing in the beautiful twelfth century cathedral of St David’s.”

All recitals will begin at 11.30am and the church coffee shop will be open from 10am until 1pm.

Admission to the recitals are free but there will be a retiring collection.

More information can be found at www.stwulframs.org.uk.

For anyone who wishes to donate to the trip can do so at the QR code above or at the end of the recital on the day.