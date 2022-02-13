A church has been refurbished with a new community hall thanks to a generous donation in a woman's will.

St John's, Manthorpe, recently opened its new community church hall after extensive refurbishment work that was seven years in the making.

This development was possible thanks to a donation of over £1,000,000 in the will of Ina Hawley, who died in 2014 within one month of her 100th birthday.

Joan Lincoln outside the community hall. (54847752)

Ina was born in Grantham in 1914 as an only child and lived with her parents on Manthorpe Road. They ran a leather shop, Wilkinson & Hawley, on the corner of High Street and Finkin Street – now the Teaspoon Cafe.

She attended KGGS until she left the town for teacher training and did not return to live here, but took up a teaching post in Worcester where she eventually became Headmistress of The Alice Otley Junior School where she remained until her retirement.

Ina's ashes are interred in the St John's graveyard along with her parents, and her headstone was replaced as part of the work done at the church.

The community hall at the back of Manthorpe Church. (54847749)

The work to build the impressive new community hall and to revamp the church was overseen by church warden Joan Lincoln, as well as Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church.

St John's is now open for weddings and other events, with the hall almost fully booked for community groups, but some spaces are still available. The hall can seat 60 people at tables or 80 conference-style

Joan, who has been church warden for 11 years, was told by Fr Stuart back in 2015 about the money left by Ina, and a meeting was arranged with various representatives from the community to decide what to use the money for.

She said that the finished article at St John's was a "tremendous improvement" and that “the church was in need of some severe improvements", including the heating, sound and lighting.

Manthorpe Church back in 2019. (54847680)

Joan added: “Father Stuart had a wonderful vision for the church that had to be sold to us bit by bit. We are very grateful for Father Stuart.”

Church architect Guy Forman was asked to design a hall at the back of the church, which was approved of by Joan, and an upgrade to the church interior and graveyard was agreed upon.

Planning permission for the hall was given by South Kesteven District Council in July 2017 however, getting permission from the church authorities and various heritage organisations took longer, and permission to start building was given in February 2019.

The refurbished church interior. (54847761)

In the church, the pews, altar rail and doors were removed and stripped of their 'Manthorpe' green paint taking them back to the original wood.

All the wooden flooring was removed and replaced with underfloor gas heating pipes and Ancaster stone, while the central red carpet was removed and second hand Victorian tiles were laid to match the rest.

The lighting system and sound systems were upgraded with hearing loops and internet cables, with the organ moved to the back of the church to give a more open view of the altar.

An art group using the community hall at Manthorpe Church. (54847773)

Joan explained that they fought hard to have the very large and high pulpit moved from the south side of the chancel where it blocked the view. It was partly lowered into the floor behind the altar and capped with an oak lid.

The kitchen, toilets and storage were demolished and the space incorporated into the new build providing a vestry, two toilets, plant room, large kitchen and three store rooms.

To achieve all of this, headstones were lifted and re-set, with permission, at the front of the church in a cross design that includes a sensory garden.

The ceiling in the chancel and tower were painted a deep blue with crimson red rafters and edged with gold leaf – highlighting the clothes of Christ in the central triptych of the east window. (54847758)

Four yew trees were removed and others pruned to improve the churchyard appearance and to allow the build, and four new young trees were planted.

Despite delays in the work caused by Covid restrictions, the hall and church were finally dedicated on Sunday October 31, 2021 by the Rt. Rev. Dr. Nicholas Chamberlain, Bishop of Grantham.

Joan said: "We can never thank Ina for her wonderful, once in a lifetime legacy, but her gift lives on in the name of this hall."

Find out more at http://www.stjohnmanthorpe.org.uk/public/index.php

A beautiful view of the church spire from inside the community hall. (54847686)

The new kitchen in the church hall. (54847767)

The church hall under construction in late 2019. (54847683)

The underfloor heating being installed. (54847692)