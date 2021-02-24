A church has been awarded more than £280,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to help Grantham’s migrant community.

Jubilee Church Life Centre, on London Road, has been awarded £285,516 over five years for their 'Engage' project, an initiative that seeks to promote a sense of belonging and community within the local migrant community.

Hannah San Jose, who is helping to lead the project, said: “We have held free weekly classes for 15 years to help our local community to improve their English skills, and sought to improve employment opportunities and promote a sense of belonging.

Celebrate the Nations. (21473914)

“Our successful annual Meet the Nations party and Christmas Children’s party also provides a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the diversity of our town, bring the community together.”

The funds will be used to continue and expand their English classes and social events and offer several new activities to include a‘Chat café ‘which will be open to everyone.

Hannah added; “This we feel is much needed after the Covid pandemic. Members of the migrant community attending English classes have told us that they’re quite naturally revert to their own language once at home. A chat café would give people the opportunity to improve both their spoken English and the confidence to use it, make new friends and feel part of the local community.

“Our new befriending programme will also be a good way to reduce loneliness and build new friendships. We plan to train a trainer to provide recognised befriending training through Befriending Networks. Those who volunteer on this project will be better equipped to support the migrant community and others. This is a great opportunity for the community to make new friends in meaningful way.

“We also plan hold several social activities each year chosen by the group i.e. bread making, to build relationships, make new friends and create a sense of belonging.”

The church’s new website for the migrant communities will aim to help them to find out basic information inclusingdoctors, dentists, schools, events of interest etc.

Russel and Nicci Whittaker, senior leaders at Jubilee is grateful for the funding.

Nicci said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

“We will now be able to better support our local migrant community. This is important because it brings a sense of belonging and community which is much needed after this pandemic”.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for communities added: “It is fantastic to know this much-needed project will be delivered in the town. Jubilee leads the way on working with our migrant communities and they’ve spent years building the trust of the people they work with and the project’s funders.

“After the months of isolation we’ve lived through because of Coronavirus ‘Engage’ will provide such a positive boost to people’s wellbeing”.

To find out more, visit:admin@jubileegrantham.co.uk