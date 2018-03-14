Church seeks base above Grantham bookies

A global church with over 600 UK parishes seeks to convert office space at the back of and above a Grantham town centre bookmakers.

The Reedemed Church of God has applied to South Kesteven District Council to change existing office space at 26 St Peter’s Hill, behind and above Mark Jarvis Racing Service, into mixed use of office, church and education.

The application said the church, a registered charity with a central office in Knebworth, Leicestershire, is multi-racial, multi-ethnic, with upto 20 nationalities represented. It promotes the Christian faith in a socially inclusive way, with a strong focus on the family unit. It has a special focus on youth, help for single parents, support for senior citizens and disadvantaged people.

The church seeks the Grantham premises for religious meetings and study, a place of worship, education and training and to “provide an administrative base to establish their operations in the wider region.”

The premises would also be used for co-ordinating community activities including fundraising, health awareness and elderly outreach. The church would also provide academic courses in IT, mathematics and other core subjects, both for adults and for children through after school homework clubs.

The Redeemed Church of God would also work with other churches through Churches Together.

Congregations are not expected to exceed 20 persons and at least five full-time jobs would be created, with the potential for three further part-time jobs.

Combined, the venture would boost the “vitality and viability” of Grantham town centre, the application added.