A village church near Grantham is hosting a unique Bethlehem Service on Christmas Eve.

The service will take place at St. John the Baptist's, Londonthorpe at 10pm, which will be midnight in Bethlehem.

This service is the only one of its kind to take place in the Grantham area.

Christmas decorations at St. John the Baptist's (53675105)

Vicar of Harrowby and Londonthorpe, Reverend Samantha Parsons, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ in a moving service of carols and readings by candlelight.

"It will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies; the village have decorated the church for Christmas and it looks spectacular.

"All are welcome to come along and enjoy this special celebration with us."

Christmas decorations at St. John the Baptist's (53675116)

Christmas decorations at St. John the Baptist's (53675110)