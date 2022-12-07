A church that has been closed for two years will reopen this Christmas period.

St John's Spitalgate, a well beloved church for over 180 years, is celebrating Christmas with its re-formed choir, led by Helen Winter.

The St John's Winter Singers are preparing for a service of Nine Lessons and Carols on December 11 at 3pm and a Christmas concert on the December 18, also at 3pm.

The choir's director, Helen Winter, said: "We are excited to be back in the beautiful surroundings of St John's this Christmas, and will be welcoming the talents of Darcy Partington (performing harp and voice) and Alana Partington (flute and voice).

"We will be including in the concert music for all ages, including an arrangement of The Snowman."

Father Clay Roundtree, associate priest of St John's Spitalgate, said: "I am looking forward to welcoming local residents to these upcoming events, as well as for a Christmas Eve Christingle service for the work of the Children's Society, held at 4pm."

Fr Clay added: "We are overjoyed to be reopening St John's for the people of our town."