A church in Grantham is marking its 15th birthday with an international lunch.

Alive Church, based in Castlegate, Grantham, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Sunday July 17 from 10.30am.

The celebration will be followed by a big lunch to celebrate the international flavour of the church.

Alive Church in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (57608680)

Jeni Jones, of Alive Church, said: "Currently, we have 24 nations represented, which is amazing for a little town like Grantham!

"Everybody is welcome to join us and to celebrate with us."