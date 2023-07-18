A church has given paws for thought by blessing all creatures great and small in its annual pet service.

Every summer St Mary’s Church in Car Colston holds a special community event where owners came bring their beloved pets along to receive the grace of God.

The Rev’d Ruth Colby held a short service within the church, reciting the prayer of Saint Francis — the patron saint of animals — before heading into the church yard to bless each pet individually.

Rev’d Ruth Colby with Olive, Rusty and Betsey. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston.

Rev’d Ruth Colby blessing Archie. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston

Churchwarden at St Mary’s Car Colston, Gillian Bignall, said: ”We live in a rural community where most people have a family pet and we’d heard of other churches having these pet blessing services and thought it would be a good way to involve the wider community and those that don’t necessarily come to church.

“This is our third year now. We mainly have dogs but over the three years we’ve had chickens and even a tortoise.

“We talk about God’s creation and we love our animals. The vicar went around, blessed each pet and gave them a certificate.

“We also have a bug church built out of wooden pallets to mirror the church by the community, with a little hedgehog box and so all of the inhabitants were blessed as well.”

St Mary's in Car Colston bug church and hedgehog box. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston.

A tortoise being blessed at a previous pet blessing service. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston

The event was not just about blessing our loving and loyal companions and family members, but also the dear furry friends that have sadly passed away.

A Rainbow Bridge — so called after the saying that when our pets die they ‘cross the rainbow bridge’ — was displayed in the church to remember all of the animals we have loved and lost.

A rainbow bridge memorial to remember beloved pets that have sadly been lost. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston

A dog at the Car Colston pet blessing service. Photo: St Mary's Car Colston.

Donations of pet food and treats were also taken as part of the event to be given to RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre.

The animal centre posted on their Facebook page to say: “A donation station was set up in the church porch and soon filled with tins of food and plenty of treats for all our animals here at Radcliffe Animal Centre.

“We really do appreciate you choosing us as your chosen charity, continued support and generosity. Thank you.”

The church plans to continue holding the pet service annually every summer and hope that the community continue to show their support.

May you and your fluffy friends have a blessed day.