More news, no ads

A church in Caythorpe will be paying its respects to the Queen with a commemoration service.

St Vincent's Church will be holding a special commemoration service marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, September 18.

The service will begin at 7pm.

St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe. (59301974)

The Queen's state funeral will be held the next day on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday.