St Mary's Parish Church in Harby is set to hold its first beer festival.

The 1st Harby Harvest Beer Festival will take place on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24.

On the Friday, visitors can enjoy ales, gin and prosecco served from 5pm, alongside pizza served all evening.

St Mary's Church Parish in Harby. Credit: St Mary's Church Parish (58991928)

There will be an open mic from 7pm until 10pm.

On the Saturday, ales, gin and prosecco will be served again, but from 12pm, and there will also be face painting taking place over the afternoon.

A food bar will be available throughout the day and a Govannen folk band will perform from 7pm until 10pm.

Tickets cost £10 and with each ticket you will have six tokens, with each drink costing the following:

A half pint measure of any festival ale will cost one token each.

One festival half-pint glass will cost two tokens.

Any gin or prosecco will cost two tokens.

Any soft drink will cost two tokens.

One entrance ticket will also allow one person to sample six ales.

To purchase a ticket, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1st-harby-harvest-beer-festival-tickets.

Anyone under 18-years-old must be accompanied by an adult and you must have proof of age to buy drinks.