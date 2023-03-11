One of the town's churches will be holding a fundraising fashion show.

St Wulfram's Church will be hosting a fashion show, organised by Lincs Fashion, on May 9 to help raise funds for the church.

Clothes will range in sizes 6 to 24 and will cater for all ages from six years old to 60.

St Wulfram's Church will be holding a fundraising fashion show.

There will be "top brand names at bargain prices", the poster states.

There will also be a bar and raffle at the event.

The event begins at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5.

The QR code to scan to get tickets.

Tickets can be bought by scanning the QR code above, at the parish office or on the website at www.stwulframs.org.

For more information, contact the church by email at ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call them on 01476 561342.