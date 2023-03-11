St Wulfram's Church in Grantham to hold fundraising fashion show
Published: 06:00, 11 March 2023
One of the town's churches will be holding a fundraising fashion show.
St Wulfram's Church will be hosting a fashion show, organised by Lincs Fashion, on May 9 to help raise funds for the church.
Clothes will range in sizes 6 to 24 and will cater for all ages from six years old to 60.
There will be "top brand names at bargain prices", the poster states.
There will also be a bar and raffle at the event.
The event begins at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5.
Tickets can be bought by scanning the QR code above, at the parish office or on the website at www.stwulframs.org.
For more information, contact the church by email at ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call them on 01476 561342.