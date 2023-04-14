A science event will be held at a church in May.

St Peter's Church, in Ropsley, will be holding the Science in Church event on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The event will aim to "inspire and show science in a fun and interactive way."

The science event will take place on Sunday, May 21. (63542560)

On the church's website, it said: "With the lack of young people taking up STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, it is an opportunity to show that these subjects are not exclusive and open at different levels to all.

"They can lead to many future career paths."

The day will see a number of interactive experiments set up around the church including light, mechanical principles to logic and also micro computing.

The event will take place from 11am until 4pm.

It is open to all ages and families.