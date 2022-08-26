A church will be holding a Suicide Awareness Day service to recognise the pain and loss caused when a death occurs by suicide.

The service, which will be held at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, will take place on Friday September 9 at 6.30pm.

Suicide Awareness Day takes place on September 10 this year and will see organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how a world can be created where fewer people die by suicide.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

St Wulfram’s Church is holding this service to recognise the pain and loss that is caused when a death occurs by suicide.

The team at St Wulfram’s will be available after the service for anyone who wishes.

On Saturday September 10, the church will be open throughout the day for those who wish to light a candle, pray and/or write in a book of remembrance, located in St Michael’s chapel within the church.

For further support regarding suicide then please contact:

SOB’s (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide) uksobs.org

The Samaritans - www.samaritans.org

For more information on the service, please email ghcentre@stwulframs.com or telephone 01476 561342.