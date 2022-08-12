An international chamber music festival will be hosted in the town.

The Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival returns next month presenting performances at a number of venues across the county, including St Wulfram's Church in Grantham, from Thursday September 22 to Sunday September 25.

Artists set to perform include the Navarra Quartet, cellist Tim Hugh, trumpeter Matilda Lloyd, Camerata RCO and Alissa Firsova.

St Wulfram's Church.

The opening concert at Lincoln Minster School on Thursday September 22, given by LICMF Artistic Director, Alissa Firsova, and Royal Opera House cellist Tim Hugh, will explore the migration of composers Rachmaninoff and Arvo Pärt from the Russian regime, plus a celebration of Schubert’s 225th anniversary with his immortal Arpeggione Sonata.

The Navarra Quartet (performing at St James’s Church, Louth on Friday September 23) will team up with Tim Hugh for a performance of a Schubert masterpiece: his String Quintet. They will also perform three pieces by LICMF Artistic Director, Alissa Firsova, and her parents (Dmitri Smirnov and Elena Firsova) which will take the audience on a journey through Dante’s nine circles of Hell, the labyrinth of Purgatory and the ten heavens of Paradise.

The third concert (at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham on Saturday September 24) will present a real treat for trumpet fans.

BBC Young Musician finalist and rising star in the chamber music world, the trumpeter Matilda Lloyd will take a tour through the Baroque and romantic trumpet repertoire with organist David Bednall.

The grand finale (Sunday September 25) will be an afternoon performance at County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln.

Alissa Firsova will perform Messiaen’s ethereal Quartet for the End of Time with the internationally renowned Camerata RCO (members of Amsterdam's prestigious Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra).

Tickets for Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival are now on sale via The Drill, Lincoln. Information on the festival and each performance here: licmf.org.uk

