A church will hold a free screening of the King's coronation next month.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham is inviting people to come and watch the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

The church will use its big screen to show the build-up, processions and service that make up the coronation.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham. (63217892)

The viewing is free to attend and starts from 9.30am at the church.

A spokesperson for St Wulfram's said: "A coronation is both a symbolic and religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch’s head takes place.

"It formalises the monarch’s role as the head of the Church of England and it marks the transfer of title and powers.

"We are inviting anyone who might wish to come to join others to celebrate this historic event at St Wulfram’s."

Further information can be obtained from ghcentre@stwulframs.com, 01476 561342 or stwulframs.org.uk

How are you celebrating the coronation? Let us know by emailing comment@granthamjournal.co.uk