A special service will be held at St Wulfram’s Church to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday (September 10).

The service at 6.30pm will be for anyone who would like to pay tribute or remember a loved one, to show support for suicide prevention and for the survivors of suicide and the families and friends affected.

Visitors will be invited to light a candle of hope during the service.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year, in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities.

Father Stuart Craddock, rector of St Wulfram’s said: “Suicidal thoughts are complex and we hope this service helps to remind us we all have role to play however small in helping prevent suicide. Please do come along.”

Samaritans offer free round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through their problems, including relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or study-related stress.

Call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.