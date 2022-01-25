A Grantham church will light its spire to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and remember those who died.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, will pay respects to the millions of people who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

On Thursday (January 27), the church will be lighting the inside of the spire purple and will be open as normal for those wishing to light a candle.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

The day is held to remember the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazi regime, as well as the millions of others killed in genocides throughout history.

It is held on January 27 to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

