The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be screened live on a big screen inside St Wulfram's Church.

The Grantham church says it has decided to welcome people to watch the funeral so they can see it in the company of others.

On its Facebook page, the church said: "Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place on Monday, September 19, we can announce that we will be screening the funeral on a large screen inside St Wulfram's.

St Wulfram's Church book of condolence for The Queen. Credit: St Wulfram's Church (59210713)

"No one needs to be alone to watch this important service in the life our country.

"All are welcome to be with us together in love and thanksgiving. More details will be announced when we have more information."

The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III was read out by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, yesterday (Sunday).

The Queen's funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey at 11am. September 19 has been declared a bank holiday.

A book of condolence can be signed in the church and a number of additional services have been arranged following the Queen's death.