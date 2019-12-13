Church wardens to perform 'The Christmas Witchlist' to support village church restoration

Church wardens will be performing a comical Christmas play to raise funds for the restoration of a village church.

The Belfry Bats (pictured) will perform ‘The Christmas Witchlist’ tonight (Friday) and tomorrow to raise funds for The church of St James, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, after it was flooded in 2012.

The tale, which will be performed at the church, promises to be a spellbinding tale of charming villagers, villainous outsiders and a magical fairy godmother. Churchwarden Deborah Owen not only wrote the play but will be starring in it as well.

She said: “It is a fun way to raise funds for the church and bring the village together.The church suffered damage from the flood and still needs a bit of tlc.” Tickets cost £5. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm. For tickets, call 07578 343320 or email djo.1313@btinternet.com