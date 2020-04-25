Churches in Grantham allocated beds for the homeless 200 times over winter

Beds provided by churches in Grantham for the homeless were slept in 200 times over the winter.

Grantham churches were opened overnight during three of the coldest months to give shelter to people who would normally be on the streets.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, said that from January 6 to March 9 this year the beds at St Mary’s Roman Catholic, Harrowby Lane Methodist and St Wulfram’s churches were slept in more than 200 times.