ChristChurch on Finkin Street, where the congregation includes several people who hail from Scotland, commemorated Robert Burns with a Burns Lunch on January 25.

Over 50 people gathered as the scene was set with a skilled dancing display by members of the Grantham U3A Scottish Country Dance Group started by John Aitken six years ago.

From the main hall everyone took their places at the tables as the haggis was carried and clapped around the room and then lauded with Burns’ poem Address to the Haggis, followed by the Selkirk Grace.

Burns Night was celebrated at ChristChurch in Grantham. (62138828)

Haggis, neeps and tatties were served, followed by a range of Scottish cheeses and oatcakes.

The toasts followed; first to Robert Burns’ Immortal Memory followed by a toast to the Lassies with a response.

The occasion raised money for ChristChurch Community Project, the next stage of which aims to upgrade the premises at the rar of the building.