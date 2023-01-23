A church has formed a community choir after appointing a new assistant director of music.

Following the appointment of a new assistant director of music, Tim Selman, St Wulfram's Church in Grantham now has the capacity to run a community choir.

The church said that this is something that they have wanted to do for a long time but just not had the resources to do.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

The St Wulfram’s Community Choir's first meeting will be on Thursday February 2 from 7pm to 8pm in the church.

The community choir is open to all, no previous experience is needed, and you do not need to be able to read music. The music will be from all different genres.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "We are hoping that this will appeal to those who want to experience the joy of singing together in a group.

"As well as those who want to improve their happiness, positivity, and well-being. Singing is proven to exercise the brain, to improve breathing, improve posture and muscle tension, along with a multitude of other benefits."

To book or place or for further information, email ghcentre@stwulframs.com.