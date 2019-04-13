Cinco Lounge in Grantham to host fund-raising events
Cinco Lounge are hosting a variety of charity events ‘Loungeaid’ to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.
The quirky retro-inspired family restaurant, opened last May in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham.
General manager Bobby Holmes said: “This is just one of the ways we have chosen to give back to an amazing local charity. We’d love for everyone to feel welcome and get involved, so please come and meet the team and get involved.”
Events: 15 April - charity quiz, 19 April - bake sale, 20 April - stationary bike cycle and face painting, 21 April - Easter egg hunt, 22 April - charity quiz and 4 May - bake sale.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.