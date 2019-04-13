Cinco Lounge in Grantham to host fund-raising events

Cinco Lounge are hosting a variety of charity events ‘Loungeaid’ to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

The quirky retro-inspired family restaurant, opened last May in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham.

General manager Bobby Holmes said: “This is just one of the ways we have chosen to give back to an amazing local charity. We’d love for everyone to feel welcome and get involved, so please come and meet the team and get involved.”

Events: 15 April - charity quiz, 19 April - bake sale, 20 April - stationary bike cycle and face painting, 21 April - Easter egg hunt, 22 April - charity quiz and 4 May - bake sale.