Early bird tickets have been released for Cinderella at Belvoir Castle this Christmas.

The regency rooms at the castle will be transformed into a setting for the rag to riches fairytale from Friday, November 18, until Sunday, January 1.

The early bird tickets for the show have been released, giving people the opportunity to plan ahead for a full Christmas experience with a visit to Cinderella in the castle, a stop by the grotto to meet Santa Claus and a festive afternoon tea in the grandeur of the Regency-styled tearoom.

Cinderella will go to the ball at Belvoir Castle this Christmas. Credit: Belvoir Castle (59028970)

From the winding walk lit by twinkling lights up to the fairytale castle, Cinderella at Belvoir will be suitable for all ages.

Christmas at Belvoir Castle will be unforgettable as visitors will also get to meet Santa Claus from Friday, November 18, until Friday, December 23.

Santa and his helpers will be preparing for the festive season in a enchanted woodland grotto tucked away in the castle’s old kitchen.

Belvoir at Christmas. Credit: Charlotte Graham (59028875)

The little ones can enjoy storytelling from Santa's elves, meet Santa and take home a gift from him.

The Engine Yard will be transformed into a winter utopia with its own Santa’s Grotto where little ones can meet singing reindeer, board the Belvoir Express train for family photo opportunities, say hello to Father Christmas and his helpers and take home a gift.

There will be an artisan retail village with boutique stores, festive essentials and seasonal food and drink.

Santa will be visiting Belvoir Castle. Credit: Belvoir Castle (59028928)

Created by award-winning theatre designers led by Charlotte Lloyd Webber, the Leicestershire castle will be transformed to bring the fairytale of Cinderella to life in a series of scenes staged in ornate rooms.

The early bird tickets for Cinderella will be available until Friday, September 30, and the afternoon tea and Santa grotto visits can be booked in advance.

To book tickets, go to www.belvoircastle.com/cinderella-at-belvoir/.

Early bird tickets cost £22 for adults, £9 for children aged four to 16-years-old, and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £55.