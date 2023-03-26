A frustrated reader is calling for better signage to the Savoy cinema and South Kesteven District Council offices.

Lynda North, of Grantham, writes:

Today I met an older lady pushing a disabled young man in his wheelchair on St Catherine’s Road.

They had travelled from Sleaford and were looking for the Savoy Cinema and were unable to find the well-hidden entrance.

A man showed her the entrance but the automatic door was not working. She waved to another man inside the foyer who indicated the building was closed.

This was just before 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

We searched the large glass windows for a list of opening times, but none are displayed. Even the Savoy website does not show their opening times.

Why are visiting times not clearly displayed to all visitors, especially when they have travelled 15 miles and wanted to purchase disabled tickets before the afternoon film at 3pm.

I gave the lady the relevant phone number but she didn’t get much joy there, either.

I have no idea if this couple actually made it to the cinema today, but it is unlikely they will ever visit the Savoy again after such a poor welcome.

Why is the word ‘cinema’ not mentioned anywhere on the building and why isn’t the entrance clearly visible from the surrounding area?

Why would anyone build a new cinema and then not let anyone know where it is?

No wonder there are such small audiences for many films.

Also on Tuesday, I met a friend who had been asked by an official looking visitor how she could find the SKDC offices.

They met just outside the Guildhall, near the taxi rank, but sadly my friend did not know and could not help the visitor.

So why are the new SKDC offices so well hidden with no signage to point visitors in the right direction? Even the insignificant-looking front door to the new offices has no clear SKDC sign to show where people might access these very expensive offices.

Obviously ordinary people are not welcome there!

Apparently, the new council offices are now housed in “the Picture House”, but I have looked in vain for such a sign showing this name.

I am totally at a loss as to why SKDC has spent nearly £1.5 million to move into a, presumably, very high-tech building with all the latest mod cons only to give it a name reminiscent of the 1930s.

Maybe SKDC could run a competition for local people to suggest a more suitable name for the building!

Then they could hopefully find sufficient money from the extremely generous contribution by all local council tax payers to actually put signs up so we all know where these new offices are hidden.

Maybe, one day, they might even have some open days so we can all see where our hard earned money has been spent! Food for thought indeed.