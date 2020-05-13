Grantham cinema donates sweet treats to police officers
Published: 14:11, 13 May 2020
| Updated: 14:13, 13 May 2020
The Savoy Cinema has donated all of its unused stock to officers at Grantham Police Station.
The cinema, on St Catherine's Road, Grantham, has been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A spokesperson for Grantham Police said: "As well as providing treats for officers, we have distributed this to local charities who we know are so grateful for this and will make a huge difference.
