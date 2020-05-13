Home   News   Article

Grantham cinema donates sweet treats to police officers

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:11, 13 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:13, 13 May 2020

The Savoy Cinema has donated all of its unused stock to officers at Grantham Police Station.

The cinema, on St Catherine's Road, Grantham, has been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for Grantham Police said: "As well as providing treats for officers, we have distributed this to local charities who we know are so grateful for this and will make a huge difference.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE