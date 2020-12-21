The Savoy in Grantham is one of more than 200 independent cinemas across England which have been supported this Christmas with £16 million in grants from the Government.

The savoy, on St Catherine’s Road, has received a grant of £121,313. Other cinemas in the Savoy chain in Boston, Nottingham and Worksop have also received the same sum.

The British Film Institute has been accepting applications and awarding grants to independent cinemas throughout the autumn on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham has been given a grant of £121,313 by the Government. (43655817)

The savoy in Grantham was forced to close its doors in March as a result of the first lockdown. It was able to reopen at the end of August with strict procedures in place to ensure the site remained Coronavirus-free. But the Grantham cinema was again forced to close when a second lockdown was announced at the end of Octoberand the cinema’s doors have remained shut ever since with Lincolnshire currently remaining in tier 3.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they’re around for many Christmases to come.”