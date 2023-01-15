Savoy Cinema to show The Greatest Showman in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support
A Grantham Cinema will be holding a movie night to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
A showing of The Greatest Showman will be held at the Savoy Cinema on Wednesday, February 8.
Sharon Cox, who has been a Macmillan fundraiser for 12 years, said: "My mum died from ovarian cancer and at the time the Macmillan Nurses were amazing and really helped calm my mum in her worst moments.
"It’s going to be a fun night of singing along and dancing to this uplifting movie and hopefully we can raise over £1500 for this amazing charity that’s helps so many people.
"The money raised will help support people with cancer by funding nurses to carry on their amazing work."
Tickets cost £10 and this includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink.
There will also be a raffle held on the night.
To buy tickets, contact Sharon Cox by calling 0779 559 2521 or email sharon.cox@idealheating.com.
Doors open at 7pm and the film begins at 8pm.