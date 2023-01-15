A Grantham Cinema will be holding a movie night to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A showing of The Greatest Showman will be held at the Savoy Cinema on Wednesday, February 8.

Sharon Cox, who has been a Macmillan fundraiser for 12 years, said: "My mum died from ovarian cancer and at the time the Macmillan Nurses were amazing and really helped calm my mum in her worst moments.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham. (43655817)

"It’s going to be a fun night of singing along and dancing to this uplifting movie and hopefully we can raise over £1500 for this amazing charity that’s helps so many people.

"The money raised will help support people with cancer by funding nurses to carry on their amazing work."

Tickets cost £10 and this includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink.

There will also be a raffle held on the night.

To buy tickets, contact Sharon Cox by calling 0779 559 2521 or email sharon.cox@idealheating.com.

Doors open at 7pm and the film begins at 8pm.