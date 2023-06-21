A mystery movie will be playing at the Savoy Cinema.

The cinema, in St Catherine’s Road, will be hosting its first ever mystery movie screening on Saturday, July 8, at 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Savoy Cinema in Grantham, said: “We're excited to host our first-ever mystery film screening at Savoy Grantham!

The Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

“This unique offering is flipping the script on the typical cinema experience.

“We can't say much about the movie other than it's a chance to see it before its official release date!

“We can't wait to share this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with our community and look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.”

The film, rated 15, and is 132 minutes long.

Tickets cost £6.50 for students and senior citizens and £7.95 for adults. They can be brought at https://savoygrantham.co.uk/SavoyGrantham.dll/WhatsOn

Alongside admission, guests will get a small popcorn.