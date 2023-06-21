Savoy Cinema to hold first ever ‘mystery movie’ screening
A mystery movie will be playing at the Savoy Cinema.
The cinema, in St Catherine’s Road, will be hosting its first ever mystery movie screening on Saturday, July 8, at 8.30pm.
A spokesperson for the Savoy Cinema in Grantham, said: “We're excited to host our first-ever mystery film screening at Savoy Grantham!
“This unique offering is flipping the script on the typical cinema experience.
“We can't say much about the movie other than it's a chance to see it before its official release date!
“We can't wait to share this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with our community and look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.”
The film, rated 15, and is 132 minutes long.
Tickets cost £6.50 for students and senior citizens and £7.95 for adults. They can be brought at https://savoygrantham.co.uk/SavoyGrantham.dll/WhatsOn
Alongside admission, guests will get a small popcorn.