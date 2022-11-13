A circus academy formed during lockdown after its founder came home from Australia is set to host two festive shows.

Circus Starlight, established by Nikkiita Mclusky, will put on two shows in December in Leadenham and Wragby.

The academy has been running for just over a year, and was recently awarded with Arts Council funding to run workshops and hold shows in Lincolnshire.

The team at Circus Starlight are holding two festive shows. (60559999)

Nikkiita, academy principal and artistic director for the festive shows, said: "I was living in Leadenham with my Dad during lockdown as I was shipped home from a performance contract in Australia when the world came to a halt.

"It was from this that Circus Starlight was born, the need for safe accessible entertainment and activities in the local community drove me to pour my 20 years of knowledge and experience into creating something wonderful out of the darkness of the pandemic.

"It all started in Leadenham and has spread across the county since then!"

Circus Starlight has opened a school in Leadenham, which runs regular workshops, classes and birthday parties across the county.

Nikkiita continued: "We were so excited when we were awarded [Art Council funding].

"It really helped us deliver our project with ease and made sure we were able to reach so many people, and not just kids.

"We had nearly a 1,000 participants in workshops and audiences across the six months of the project ranging from about three years old up to people in their 70s.

Details of the Leadenham show in December. (60559992)

"It was such a great way to get communities to reconnect with each other and take part in something a little bit different as circus activities are fun and challenging."

Circus Starlight's team of professional artists will come together in December to run festive shows for the second year.

The first is on December 16 in Leadenham Village Hall, with the second being held at The Venue in Wragby on December 17.

Both events begin at 6.30pm and doors open from 6pm, with tickets costing £8 per adult and £6 for children over two, over 60s and NHS staff.

Nikkiita said: "After the success of last year's Christmas shows we couldn't wait for it to roll around again this year for more exciting performances.

"This year, our team consists of five professional artists, four aspiring showgirls (who have been leant to us from the Danielle Rawlinson School of Dance) and three students from our academy.

"We pride ourselves on being able to provide opportunities for both professional artists and young performers alike and this show is going to be jam packed with incredible talent and some mind blowing skills!"

Nikkiita also takes part in the shows, performing hula hoops, the bed of nails and lego walking.

"Yes, it's as painful as it is sounds," she added.

To find out more about Circus Starlight, visit: www.circusstarlight.co.uk

Here are more details of the events in Leadenham and Wragby.

Nikkiita said: "We will have popcorn and candyfloss, mulled wine and mince pies available and an hour of exciting entertainment suitable for the whole family."