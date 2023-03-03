The circus is coming to town this month with seven Big Top shows.

Circus Mondao will be in town from Wednesday to Sunday, March 15 to 19.

The shows will take place on Belton Lane, opposite Great Gonerby Memorial Hall.

Circus Mondao (62774088)

The traditional family circus will put on its first show at 5pm on March 15 followed by another that evening at 7.30pm. There are 6pm shows on March 16 and 17 followed by two shows on March 18 and a 2pm show on Sunday, March 19.

For more details, money saving vouchers and ticket prices go to www.circusmondao.co.uk or call 07722 791777

Tickets are only available to buy from the ticket office on site.