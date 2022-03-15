A traditional family circus has returned after a pandemic break and will begin shows this week.

Circus Mondao will be performing a 20 show-run in its big top on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby, from Wednesday, March 16 until Sunday, March 27.

It's been a quick turn around for Circus Mondao which only completed its final show in Boston on Sunday yet had the large tent up and ready in Gonerby the following day.

Circus Mondao cast of 2022 (55454322)

Due to the pandemic heavily restricting the entertainment industry, this will be Circus Mondao's first full season since 2019, running throughout the year until November.

Ringmistress Petra Jackson has been involved with the circus for 30 years and loves the variety it brings.

She said: "It's lovely to be back and doing what we love, and it's just so nice being able to see the families that we see each year that come to the show."

Cinzia Timmis, Grantham's millennium baby (55454310)

There are almost 30 people in the circus, who are not just talented performers but also take part in the day to day activities of the circus, as well as looking after the animals.

Circus Mondao has an Animals In Activities License, and has a host of animals in its numbers - five horses, two ponies, six dogs, although only three perform, a donkey, and a mule.

There are also pigeons, but sadly they won't be performing during the shows on Belton Lane.

Petra added: "After the show the people can come out and look at the animals and stroke them."

The Circus Mondao big tent (55449722)

One of the performers in Circus Mondao is Grantham's millennium baby, Cinzia Timmis, who was the first baby born in Grantham hospital for the millennium.

Cinzia is an aerialist and takes part in a variety of roles around the circus, and she enjoys how every day is different.

There is usually 10 acts in a show, which approximately lasts 90 to 100 minutes, with three animal acts and four clown routines.

Madalane Timmis riding Funchal, the Spanish dancing horse (55454325)

From high flying acrobats, jugglers and Morroccan Tumblers, the circus has a variety of acts for the audience to enjoy, but one of their more unusual acts is hair hanging, where a performer hangs by her hair and performs.

Petra said: "You have to train your scalp to get it used to it, and you have to make sure it's even so you don't get pulled too much on one side.

"There's not many people that do it, hair hanging is quite unique."

The interior of the big tent getting prepared for the shows (55449736)

Petra is proud that Circus Mondao is something that the whole family can come and enjoy together, no matter how old or young someone may be, as "families need to do things together."

She said: "If you have a little baby in a pram they are going to enjoy the music and the lights, and the older grandparents that come say it takes them back to their childhood, which is lovely to hear."

Petra added: "The aim for our family is to entertain your family."

Discount vouchers for the circus are available from local shops and on Facebook.