Circus performers near Grantham rely on Foodbank donations amid claims they've 'been forgotten' by government
Published: 10:32, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 11:03, 10 July 2020
Circus performers based near Grantham have been relying on charity handouts since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
More than 50 circus artistes are currently living at the winter headquarters of Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus, off the A607 Lincoln Road at Honington.
With no money coming in since the Government closed all mass gatherings in March, the majority of performers have been surviving on handouts from Grantham Foodbank and church donations.
Read moreArts and ShowbizCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)