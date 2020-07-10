Home   News   Article

Circus performers near Grantham rely on Foodbank donations amid claims they've 'been forgotten' by government

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:32, 10 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:03, 10 July 2020

Circus performers based near Grantham have been relying on charity handouts since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

More than 50 circus artistes are currently living at the winter headquarters of Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus, off the A607 Lincoln Road at Honington.

With no money coming in since the Government closed all mass gatherings in March, the majority of performers have been surviving on handouts from Grantham Foodbank and church donations.

