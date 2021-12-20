The Citizens Advice office in Grantham will move in the new year.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) has announced that it is moving to a new office in Finkin Street in Grantham.

CASL has been based at the Guildhall Arts Centre for many years, but from January the charity will be delivering its service at 14 Finkin Street, the former home of South Lincolnshire Blind Society.

The CASL office will be open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

Chief Officer Simon Richards said: “We are very excited to move into the new Grantham premises. This will ensure that we continue to have a presence at the heart of our communities and can help vulnerable clients in their time of need.”