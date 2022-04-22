The grand opening of the new Citizens Advice offices in Grantham took place today (Friday).

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) officially opened its new centre in Grantham based at 14 Finkin Street, after moving from its previous home at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The official opening was well-attended by representatives from various organisations, charities and local government across the area, including Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward and County and District Councillor Sue Woolley.

The cutting of the ribbon at the new Citizens Advice centre in Grantham. From left: Monica Stark, Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, Coun Dean Ward, Coun Sue Woolley, Simon Richards (56233205)

CASL provides free, confidential and impartial advice on the big issues affecting people's lives, including benefits, housing, debt and immigration.

Guests were given a tour of the new premises, which is larger than the last centre and includes dedicated training and telephone advice rooms, as well as a board room which is available for use by other local partners in the community to use the space for meetings or training.

As the cost of living crisis continues to impact households, CASL has seen a huge increase in the volume of calls received, rising from an average of 650 calls per month in late 2021, to 1,750 in March.

Simon Richards, CASL chief officer, said: "[The new centre] is a major upgrade for us, and is much more suitable for staff, volunteers - and most importantly clients.

"Clearly, the last two years have been difficult for all our services and we have been hindered in the way that we could help people in Grantham, with Covid restrictions and looking for new premises.

"We have managed to continue to help people through telephone and digital advice and supporting the most vulnerable face-to-face when needed.

"Sadly, one of the biggest growth areas in advice has been for food and fuel vouchers over the last year. But we have been the place that people have come to when they have needed to find a way through their problems.

"We have a hugely dedicated staff and volunteer team and they have put a great effort into getting the office into shape to open for clients earlier this year."

Coun Woolley, cabinet member for NHS liaison and community community engagement, said: “I recognise the importance of the service from a funder’s point of view.

"Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council were very pleased that we could put money into the organisation. We believe it is a vital service."

Monica Stark, chairman of the trustees, said that the new centre "represents the future for us".

She paid tribute to funders, to Coun Woolley, and to the many staff and volunteers involved at CASL.

Monica continued: “We’re always looking for volunteers. Demand is through the roof and we urgently need more volunteers.

Volunteers are needed not just in client support, but in marketing and fundraising. If you are interested in helping, visit: