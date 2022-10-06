The cost of living crisis has seen calls for help made to Citizens Advice rise by almost 200 per cent.

Now the organisation is seeking additional volunteers to help it cope with the volume of requests.

With people – especially those on lower incomes – struggling to cope with rising energy costs, many have turned to Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire for help.

With the crisis involving more households, South Kesteven has seen a 137 per cent year-on-year rise in enquiries.

In South Holland the number has risen 198 per cent.

“I think, to some degree, we did expect more calls due to the cost of living crisis and how it has affected the community,” explained Sean Betts, impact officer at Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire.

“Some of the biggest challenges, of course, affect everyone, including the most vulnerable who are facing hardships.

“Around that we feel, locally, one of the biggest issues is fuel povert. Pre-pay meters, energy and immediate crisis support are the forefront of issues seen at the moment.

“This rise in demand increases the need for support, and more demand for help from the service.”

To deal with the rising number of enquiries, Citizens Advice is looking to bolster their team.

“Since July 2022, we have seen an increase in calls and have been struggling to meet demand,” Mr Betts added.

“We are looking for more volunteers in the service.

“Our volunteers do a most amazing job but we need more.

“We would encourage anyone who is looking for a new challenge, to add to their CV or who, most importantly, believes they can make a difference to volunteer with us.

“It’s the most rewarding experience.”

Full training is provided and volunteers can be flexible as to when they can offer assistance.

Citizens Advice is keen for volunteers to take on a number of roles, face to face with the public and also helping in the background.

You can volunteer by visiting www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

Anyone seeking advice can call 0808 278 7996 or drop in Mondays and Thursday (10am-3pm) at Grantham’s office in Finkin Street.