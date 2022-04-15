A new office will be officially opened by Citizens Advice in Grantham next week.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) will open its new centre at 14 Finkin Street, the former home of South Lincolnshire Blind Society, on Friday, April 22.

The official opening will be attended by representatives from organisations and charities across Grantham and the ceremony will be performed by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, supported by County and District Councillor Sue Woolley.

The event will run from midday to 2pm and will feature a tour of the premises, including dedicated training and telephone advice rooms, and offer attendees the opportunity to hear about CASL’s services and projects.

CASL chief officer Simon Richards said: “This is a fantastic occasion to mark the opening of the new centre. We’ve been seeing clients face-to-face at Finkin street for a while, but this is a watershed moment for us and serves to underline how committed we are to our local communities of Grantham going forward.

"We understand that there will be increasing challenges in the future, but we have a hugely dedicated staff and volunteer team who will do their best to ensure that people needing our support receive it.

"We are busy recruiting new volunteers and would welcome back our ex-volunteers to help us at anytime in the future.”

CASL says the last two years have been challenging for many people and organisations including CASL which has been hindered in how it can help people in Grantham while adapting to COVID restrictions and looking for a new premises that could help further support the communities around the town.

The organisation was previously based in the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Over the past year, CASL has helped more than 1,110 people in the Grantham area with more than 5,000 issues. Client enquiries have related to topics including Universal Credit, housing and employment.

As the cost of living crisis continues to impact households, it is widely anticipated that CASL will face many more challenges in the coming months.

Telephone calls to their Adviceline service were at a record level of 1,750 at the end of March.