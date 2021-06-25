Citizens Advice will reduce its opening hours at its Grantham office when the lockdown lifts and instead offer more telephone consultations.

The charity had been forced to change how it worked during the pandemic and says some parts of those changes will be permanent.

The office at the Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, will now open two days a week rather than three when it reopens, expected to be after July 19.

Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham. (43763766)

The chief officer of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire Simon Richards said the decision had been partly driven by finances, as the charity tries to juggle an increased demand for its services but with no extra cash.

“It has always been an ambition to increase the advice we offer over the telephone and during the pandemic more people have been doing that,” Mr Richards said.

The charity has also seen a decrease in the number of volunteers because some were shielding at the beginning of lockdown, some have not being able to return because of training, and others have needed to look for paid employment.

“We have to make the best use of the resources we have available to us and the demand for our services is on the telephone.

Mr Richards also confirmed that Citizens Advice office in Stamford will shut permanently. The High Street base had been open for more than 30 years before the pandemic.

Instead it will offer face-to-face appointments at three outreach locations in the town.

Citizens Advice has moved from this building

Staff and volunteers from Stamford will be able to access support and training in Grantham and Spalding.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire is one of more than 300 local charities that make up the National Association of Citizens Advice, offering free, independent and confidential advice on people’s rights and responsibilities.