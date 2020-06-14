Citizens Advice wants to recruit two trustees and a vice chair in South Lincolnshire

Trustees of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) are seeking two new additions to strengthen the current team of nine.

They are particularly interested in recruiting people with experience and skills in equality and diversity, GDPR, health and well-being, marketing, fund-raising, local government and/or the charity sector. The organisation is also seeking a trustee to take on the role of vice chair, supporting and deputising for the chair, and possibly taking on this position in the longer term.

A spokesperson for CASL said: "These are unpaid roles, offering board experience and outstanding job satisfaction. Trustees are also non-executive directors of CASL, and are equally interested in talking to candidates with long-term, wide-ranging experience and to those with current knowledge in specialist areas.