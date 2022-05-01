What places come to mind when you think of city breaks? London perhaps? Edinburgh maybe? Or somewhere further afield like New York?

There are some great destinations in Europe that are just a short flight away with an array of sights to see and activities to do once you get there.

How about the ancient city of Athens? Steeped in history and archaeological treasures. You could walk to the top of the world-famous Acropolis and enjoy a leisurely stroll around the city’s narrow streets, stop at a taverna and enjoy some moussaka or souvlakis washed down with a glass of retsina.

At night Athens comes alive with buzzing nightlife and rooftop bars.

You may prefer the coastal city of Faro, the capital of the Algarve, with its lovely sandy beaches as well as the city to explore. Cidade Velha is the old town, full of pretty, whitewashed houses and terracotta tiled roofs. From there take a walk down to the marina for a boat trip to Ria Formosa Natural Park, which boasts a huge lagoon full of birdlife.

The city of Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira, has quaint cobbled streets and quiet cafes and restaurants lining the winding roads. It’s a small city so it’s easy to see everything on foot. Places to see include the cathedral, town hall, art galleries and Mercado dos Lavradores – a farmers’ market. And you can’t visit Funchal without having a go on the Monte toboggan.

Catania in Sicily is only a fifteen-minute drive from the airport and is full of history and architecture. In the centre of Catania is Piazza Del

Duomo where there is an impressive cathedral dedicated to the patron saint of the city, St Agatha.

If you are a lover of fish, then behind the Piazza Del Duomo you will find the daily fish market. If you buy some from the local fishermen a local restaurant will prepare and cook it for you.

Most of these city breaks are available to fly from your regional airport as well.