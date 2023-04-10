A long-standing member of a civic society is retiring after eight years as chairman.

In that time, membership has increased from 60 to 200 and the society gets plenty of interest on social media.

Courtney, who has been a society member for over 20 years said: "The society was founded in 1960 as the Civic Trust.

"Our aim is to ensure the town's remaining fine or historically interesting buildings are preserved. We monitor the upkeep of green spaces and make our contributions, where appropriate, to their provision.

"We keep a watching brief on new developments and comment on planning applications. We encourage sustainable development and refurbishment.

"We want Grantham to be vibrant and attractive with a viable environment in which to work, live and visit."

Courtney's successor as chairman is Dr John Manterfield, a well-known expert on local history.

Courtney said: "It has been a pleasure to work with the committee of talented and knowledgeable people. The chairman is often asked about town matters by the press and other media.

"The society has a monthly programme of talks, visits to other towns often hosted by their civic society and social events. The annual subscription is a modest £12pp."

Dr Manterfield said that he felt "honoured" to have been selected to follow on from Courtney as the Civic Society chairman.

He said: "At our packed annual general meeting on Friday March 24, we were able to thank Courtney Finn for his many years of service as a committee member and more recently as chairman of the society.

"We wish him well for his retirement and hope that he and Elizabeth will be able to join us at meetings, social events and visits as time permits.

"I have been touched by messages received wishing me well as your new Chairman and I am honoured to have been elected to follow in Courtney’s footsteps."

To find out more about the society, visit: www.granthamcivicsociety.co.uk

Courtney added: "I have been much supported over the years by executive committee members.

"Treasurer Ruth Crook publishes a weekly "Then and Now" column in the Journal with photos she describes of town buildings. Her column is very popular showing how much interest there is in our town and its history.

"Vice chairman Graham Cook is a church architect who puts together and edits our quarterly newsletter. Our new chairman Dr John Manterfield is a much respected expert and speaker on historical Grantham.

"Both Ruth and John have written books about the town and much of our income comes from the sale of these and other local books.

"We have used the income to commission the town's 17 blue plaques and four information signboards which describe famous people, events and places in the town."