Grantham Civic Society was formed as the Civic Trust in 1960. In those post-war days there was much new development taking place in the town and district, says Courtney Finn, chairman of Grantham Civic Society.

There was an impression that new was good and old was bad and the society fought many battles with the aim of preserving the town’s fine or historically interesting buildings. The old High Street post office vanished to be replaced by the sort of building that to this day is not admired. Our other aims are to monitor the upkeep of green space, to keep a watching brief on new developments and to encourage sustainable development and refurbishment.

We are keen to encourage an attractive and economically viable environment. All this is summed up in our motto: ‘Preserve the good in the old and encourage the good in the new’.

Courtney Finn, chairman of Grantham Civic Society (10528396)

All the Blue plaques in the town and four information signboards are our work. We supplied all the text and photos for the Grantham Trump cards. We organise many of the venues for the annual Heritage days. Grantham has a fascinating history and there is much more to tell.

We are well supported by 200 members and over 1,600 on Facebook and many others on Twitter and Instagram. We have a monthly programme of talks, visits to places of interest and other towns and social events. Each quarter we send out a newsletter. We welcome visitors to the town and provide guided tours to other civic societies.

Our Treasurer Ruth Crook has been a regular columnist in the Journal for several years with her Then and Now articles. People like hearing about the town’s history and its buildings and we receive many questions about family history from all over the world.

You are welcome to join us by emailing Secretary John Manterfield at granthamcivicsociety@virginmedia.com Our membership subscription is modest at £12pp per year. There are divergent views about the county council’s plans for the High Street but on balance we applaud LCC for going with some experimental changes and we hope Grantham will move forward in 2022.