A Grantham civic society member has released a book looking back on the town's local government in the 17th century.

John Manterfield has released Borough Government in Restoration Grantham -The Hall Book of Grantham 1662-1704, published by the Lincoln Record Society.

The book looks back on the details of Grantham's local government in the 1600s.

John Manterfield presenting the book to Mayor Councillor Graham Jeal. Credit: Chris Taylor (58949360)

John said: "The Hall Book was the minute book of the Borough Corporation of Grantham and is now in Lincolnshire Archives in Lincoln.

"The work of transcribing the book was undertaken by me together with a team of over half a dozen volunteers who worked on one or more years of the 42 years covered in this printed volume.

"Each year was carefully checked and double checked by team members."

On Wednesday, August 24, John presented the book to Mayor Councillor Graham Jeal in the Mayor's Parlour at the Guildhall.

Coun Graham Jeal saidd: "It was fascinating to discuss with John Manterfield the details of local government in Grantham in the 1600s - I wondered whether people in 360 years will reflect on our politics in the same way.

"We found a piece of silverware from the Grantham Collection donated in 1678, which is referred to in John's text."

To find out more about the contents of the book, go to https://boydellandbrewer.com/.

A copy of the book will also be presented to Grantham library.