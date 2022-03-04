The chairman of Grantham Civic Society says a landowner must honour an agreement to build a bridge on a new estate linking two areas of the town.

Courtney Finn says landowner Buckminster seemed to be 'weaseling out' of the section 106 agreement in which it was agreed to pay for the bridge to built, linking Pennine Way with Great Gonerby.

Buckminster has said that a road bridge may no longer be needed because the Grantham southern relief road is being built taking traffic out of the centre of town. Instead it said it would explore the feasibility of a cycle and pedestrian route over the nearby railway line.

(55215521)

In response to Buckminster's comments, Mr Finn said: "I read on your website that Buckminster Estates are trying to weasel out of honouring the legally binding Section 106 commitment to a road bridge on Pennine Way to connect the A52 to Great Gonerby.

"They say that the east west bypass will do away with the need for the Pennine Way connection. When the estate was given planning permission in 2011, the bridge was estimated to cost between £6 to £8 million and the agreement was that it should be completed when the 750th house was finished.

"The land was sold to developers and money was to be reserved for the bridge. This figure must be getting close and the bridge should be planned. One can understand that Buckminster would rather not have to provide the millions for the bridge but the east west bypass was known at the time in 2011 so nothing has changed except the town has more traffic than ever.

Pennine Way, Grantham. (55215518)

"Buckminster accepted the provisions of the Section 106 agreement then and they should honour it now.

"Grantham continues to grow bigger, ever more houses are being built and the need for connectivity and for more infrastructure is growing not reducing.

"A simple pathway for pedestrians and cyclists at Pennine way is not enough but of course it is a fraction of the cost of a proper road bridge to take cars. Buckminster have the right to apply for the Section 106 agreement to be replaced but I hope this will be resisted by the council."

In a statement Buckmister said: "The bridge idea was conceived back in the 1980s and will now no longer be needed as traffic relief will come when the Grantham Southern Relief Road (GSRR) opens by late 2023/early 2024: all east west traffic on the A52 will be able to avoid Grantham town centre and its three low railway bridges.

"During 2022 we will continue to investigate the need for a road bridge and explore if a pedestrian and cycle route across the railway would be a better solution."