Grantham Civic Society to celebrate history of pub
Published: 09:00, 09 October 2021
Grantham Civic Society have requested planning permission to place a blue plaque on a Grade I building.
The Angel and Royal Inn has been in Grantham for more than 800 years and still retains its medieval character.
A blue plaque would celebrate the hotel's history and mark it's many significant royal connections.
There have been a number of royal visits over the years, including that by Richard III who held court at the inn during October 1483 and Charles I in May 1633.
The addition of a plaque would require work to the exterior of the building, as it would be placed on the front west elevation of the building.