Grantham Civic Society have requested planning permission to place a blue plaque on a Grade I building.

The Angel and Royal Inn has been in Grantham for more than 800 years and still retains its medieval character.

A blue plaque would celebrate the hotel's history and mark it's many significant royal connections.

The exterior of The Angel and Royal Inn (51925285)

There have been a number of royal visits over the years, including that by Richard III who held court at the inn during October 1483 and Charles I in May 1633.

The addition of a plaque would require work to the exterior of the building, as it would be placed on the front west elevation of the building.

The proposed blue plaque to be installed (51925078)