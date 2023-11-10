Civilians who gave the “ultimate sacrifice” during the Second World War have been remembered in a ceremony.

On Wednesday (November 8), people gathered at Grantham Cemetery to remember civilians that died during the Second World War, ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday (November 12).

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate), Mayor of Grantham, was in attendance at the ceremony.

He said: “Just over 100 residents of Grantham died during the Second World War as a result of air raids and these were ordinary men, women and children who were simply going about their everyday lives when these were tragically cut short.

“It is important that we carry on remembering these casualties of the Home Front which played a vital role in Britain’s war effort during the dark and difficult days of conflict.”

Civilians who died in Grantham during the Second World War.

Councillor Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham Harrowby) was also in attendance and said the ceremony remembered those who “gave the ultimate sacrifice”.

This weekend, other commemorations will be taking place to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday (November 12).

A parade will begin at 10.20am on Sunday in St Peter’s Hill, then make its way to St Wulfram’s Church and it will return to the Guildhall steps for an official military salute.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “Elected members are united in their support for the shared act of Remembrance.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet have remembered those who lost their lives.

“Over Remembrance weekend we will see parades and services across our towns and villages.

“It’s so important time to remember the sacrifices of our military and civilians in the service of their country, especially when we witness the destruction and loss that war continues to cause.”