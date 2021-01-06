Clap for Carers to return for 'all heroes' of Covid-19 pandemic

Clap for Carers is set to return tomorrow (Thursday) after being renamed 'Clap for Heroes'.

This time, people are being invited to put their hands together for all the heroes who have played a part throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annemarie Plas, the woman behind the original Clap for Carers last year, tweeted today (Wednesday) that she will be bringing back the weekly 8pm applause to "lift spirits" among all of us during the third national lockdown in less than a year.

Picture dated April 30th shows NHS staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge during this evening's clap for the NHS.The air ambulance did a flypast at 8pm. Picture: Geoff Robinson Photography (34224672)

She tweeted: "We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown. I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers, teachers, home-schooling parents, those who are shielding and ALL who are pushing through this difficult time. Please join and share"

The weekly nationwide clap originally started as a way to thank NHS workers for their efforts during the first lockdown.

It went on for 10 weeks before coming to a close at the end of May.

Will you be getting out your pots and pans and joining in with the clap tomorrow?