Children in the top class at Osbournby Primary School learned about the war in 1996.

The pupils learned about the Second World War and how the horrors of it affected people at the time.

They produced artwork based on wartime posters, including some about Dig for Victory. Teacher Hugh Davison said: “There is a lot of enthusiasm in the class for this project.”

The top class at Osbournby Primary School learnt about the war in 1996. (62414597)

Those in the picture (above) are, back row from left, Mr Hugh Davison, Matthew Short, John Wartting, Paul Balfour, James Mackenzie, Nathan Stephens, Simon Challoner.

Centre: James Meredith, Jonathan Cox, Gemma Luker, Sarah Walsh, Carly Rodgers, Gavin Wright, James Leaning.

Front: Rachel Dawson, Samantha Eggleton, Nicola Wollerton, Laura Pywell and Rozanne Burland.